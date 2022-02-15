Plymouth Argyle currently sit in 6th place of the League One table.

Despite undergoing a managerial change, Plymouth Argyle are still in contention for promotion to the Championship.

The Green Army, now led by Steven Schumacher, are poised to challenge for a play-off spot and with that, the year ahead could be a huge one for the south coast club.

Here we look at three Plymouth Argyle youngsters to watch out for in 2022…

Will Jenkins-Davies

The Welshman made his league debut for Plymouth Argyle earlier in this campaign. Since, the midfielder has made a couple of matchday squads with his last involvement coming as an unused substitute v Fleetwood Town last month.

At only 17 years old and training in and around the first-team, he looks a real prospect.

Caleb Roberts

Another 17-year-old talent to have made his Plymouth Argyle debut this season, Roberts is in a similar boat to Jenkins-Davies in that he’s in and around Schumacher’s first-team, but still learning his trade.

He made his debut in the EFL Trophy earlier this campaign, against Arsenal’s U21 side, though he’s yet to feature in a matchday squad in League One – 2022 could definitely be a breakthrough year for him.

Rhys Shirley

Perhaps the most distinct youngster on this list, Shirley has made three appearances in League One this season and has shown plenty of promise.

He’s yet to feature under Schumacher, but under previous manager Ryan Lowe he proved himself to be one of the most promising youngsters in this side, and it seems like only a matter of time before he comes into Schumacher’s plans.