Crewe Alexandra boss David Artell says there is only “one better team” in the league than Wigan Athletic at the moment ahead of this evening’s clash.

Crewe Alexandra make the trip to the DW Stadium on the back of five defeats on the spin.

The Railwaymen are leaking goals at the minute as well and have conceded eight in their last two matches against Plymouth Argyle and Plymouth Argyle.

They are joint-bottom of the League One table alongside Doncaster Rovers and are nine points from safety with 15 games left of the season to play.

‘Challenge’…

Artell has commented on his opponents Wigan, as per the club’s official YouTube channel:

“There’s only one better team at the minute to win. That’s the challenge. You saw there’s plenty of upsets. We’ve got to make sure we go there and be far harder to beat than we have been in recent games and restore a bit of pride I think.”

Wigan situation

Wigan got back to winnings ways over the weekend after coming from behind to beat Charlton Athletic 2-1 thanks to goals from Will Keane and Stephen Humphrys.

The Latics are 2nd in the league and are nine points behind Rotherham United. However, Leam Richardson’s side have three games in hand, one of which is tonight, and will be desperate to close the gap on the Millers.

They delved into the January transfer window to sign Glen Rea, Jamie McGrath, Graeme Shinnie and Josh Magennis to freshen up their ranks as they make a push for promotion.

Potential shock?

It would be a surprise to see Crewe go and get a result at Wigan, especially based on their recent run of form.

As Artell said though, “there’s plenty of upsets” in this league and his side will be hoping they can perform one of them.