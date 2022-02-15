Sheffield United host Hull City in the Championship tonight.

Sheffield United welcome Yorkshire rivals Hull City to Bramall Lane this evening, with the Blades looking to build on their positive recent run of form as they look to claim a spot in the top-six.

The Blades go into tonight’s game in 9th place of the table, compared to Hull who currently sit in 19th.

With the Tigers having proved unpredictable this season however, tonight’s game could go either way – a handful of The72’s staff members have had their say on how tonight’s game could pan out…

Luke Phelps @lukephelps72

“Both sides have experienced veins of inconsistency this season. At the moment though, Sheffield United look a real threat under Paul Heckingbottom and I fully expect them to claim a spot in the top-six before the end of this season.

“And to achieve that they’ll need to beat teams lower down in the table than them – Hull have lost their last three in the league and so the Blades should take confidence from that.

“If their in-form talisman Billy Sharp can continue his hot streak, it should be a comfortable win for the home side.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 3-1 Hull City

Harry Mail @harry_mail1

“Sheffield United should have too much quality for Hull City this evening and are dark horses for promotion in my opinion. They’ve clicked under Paul Heckingbottom after their poor start and are going strong.

“The Tigers are a young side and although they picked up impressive wins over Bournemouth and Blackburn Rovers recently, they have slumped in form over their past few games and are seriously missing their first choice goalkeeper Nathan Baxter at the moment.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 3-1 Hull City

“Sheffield United come into this one with a new lease of life after the underwhelming tenure of Slavisa Jokanovic. The Blades now find themselves in 9th place after winning four of their last six league games. Great performances from stalwart Billy Sharp could be the decider in this one.

“Hull City find themselves in a transition period after the new takeover and the sacking of Grant McCann. Sitting in 19th place and twelve points above the relegation, the Tigers would like to think that they have enough to secure Championship status for another season.

“Recent performances from breakthrough talent Keane Lewis-Potter could dictate the outcome of this fixture.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 2-0 Hull City