Barnsley’s Claudio Gomes has heaped praise on his new teammate Domingos Quina and says he is a “really good player”.

Barnsley swooped to sign the attacking midfielder on loan from Watford in the January transfer window.

Quina, 22, spent the first-half of this season with Fulham but struggled to make an impact with Marco Silva’s side.

He scored the winner for the Tykes in their last match against promotion chasing QPR.

‘Really good player’…

Gomes has spoken highly of the ex-Portugal youth international and has said, as per a report by the Barnsley Chronicle:

“He’s a really good player in the midfield. He has good vision of football and on Saturday he did a really good game and scored. I am happy for him and he has to keep going in this way.”

Story so far

Quina had spells in the academies at Benfica and Chelsea before West Ham United snapped him up as a youngster. He spent two years on the books of the London club and played six times for their first-team before Watford came calling.

He has since made 37 appearances for the Hornets in all competitions, chipping in with a couple of goals, but has seen his game time dry up over recent times.

Granada signed him on loan last term before Fulham came calling last summer.

Chance for game time at Barnsley

His move to Barnsley this winter is a great opportunity for him to get some regular game time under his belt to boost his development.

Poya Asbaghi’s side remain bottom of the league after their victory over the R’s and are five points from safety.

Next up for the Tykes are back-to-back away trips at Coventry City and Hull City as they look to string together a set of positive results now.