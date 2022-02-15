Sheffield Wednesday signed Harlee Dean on loan from Birmingham City last month.

Dean, 30, started the season as Birmingham City’s club captain. He had been for the past few seasons but after yet another drab showing from himself and from his side, Blues manager Lee Bowyer felt time to move Dean on.

He transfer listed the centre-back. Dean would only seal a temporary exit though, signing for Sheffield Wednesday on loan.

The Englishman made his debut for the Owls in the 1-0 win over Ipswich Town at the end of last month, thoroughly impressing before picking up an injury in the next game.

He’s expected to miss the next couple of weeks with a calf problem.

Do Sheffield Wednesday have an option to buy?

It’s not been reported whether or not Sheffield Wednesday have an option to buy Dean from Birmingham City.

Given his situation at St Andrew’s though – him being transfer listed and entering into the final year of his contract at the end of this season – it wouldn’t be surprising if Birmingham City really push to get Dean off their books in the summer.

Has Darren Moore commented on Dean’s future?

Given the fact that Dean’s start to life at Hillsborough has taken a hit, Moore is yet to comment on the possibility of signing Dean permanently.

Upon completing the signing though, Moore hailed Dean’s physicality and character, and Owls fans were left wanting more after his debut performance v Ipswich.

A permanent move could be ideal for all parties, though it of course remains to be seen whether or not it may happen, especially so given Dean’s current injury status.