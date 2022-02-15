QPR boss Mark Warburton says Millwall away will be a “tough” test for his side in an “intimidating atmosphere”.

QPR are looking to bounce back from their surprise 1-0 loss at bottom of the table Barnsley last time out.

The R’s remain firmly in the race for promotion in the Championship and sit five points inside the play-offs and six points off the top two.

Millwall, on the other hand, are 15th but are only nine points off the top six.

‘Tough test’…

Warburton has told the official club website:

“It’s a tough test, have no doubt about that.

“Millwall have an experienced, settled squad and a good manager in Gary Rowett. So we know what we face. The Den is a great place to play football but it’s an intimidating atmosphere.

“We’ll prepare for them and respect them – but we have to show what we’re about as well.”

QPR form

QPR hadn’t lost for seven games before their defeat at Oakwell over the weekend and will be hoping they can rekindle their form at The Den.

In terms of team news, Norwich City loanee Sam McCallum is still out of first-team action with a hamstring injury but they are hoping Chris Willock can make his return to the side after missing the last match with a knock to his knee.

The Hoops were held 1-1 at home by Millwall earlier this season, with Rob Dickie and Jed Wallace getting the goals.

Millwall form

Millwall go into the game on the back of their 3-1 win over in-form Cardiff City so will be in confident mood as they welcome QPR to The Den.

The Lions have lost just once in their last four games and that was away at table toppers Fulham.

Gary Rowett’s side will be without striker Benik Afobe for this one as he has picked up a hamstring problem. Nevertheless, they are expecting Sheffield United loanee Ollie Burke to be fit despite him going off against the Bluebirds.