Rotherham United signed Will Grigg on loan from Sunderland in the summer, and the striker has since proved a useful addition.

Despite having scored just twice in his 19 League One outings for the Millers, Grigg’s arrival at the club has certainly bolstered their attacking intent.

The Northern Irishman has played an important role under Paul Warne this season. The Millers boss currently finds his side top of the League One table and on course to secure an immediate return to the Championship, but what’s the state of play regarding Grigg’s future at the club?

Do Rotherham United have an option to buy Grigg?

It’s unknown at this time whether or not Rotherham United have a contracted option to, or obligation to buy Grigg permanently from Sunderland.

Grigg though is out of contract at the end of the season and after falling out of favour at the Stadium of Light previously, it seems unlikely that the club will want to renew his stay.

What has Warne said about the situation?

Warne hasn’t been shy is stating his admiration of Grigg. He recently told Rotherham Advertiser’s Paul Davis that he wants to sign Grigg permanently in the summer transfer window, and so it looks like the Millers will pursue a free transfer for the former Wigan Athletic man.

Eight weeks out is best-case scenario for #rufc loan striker Will Grigg. May require surgery on damaged hamstring. Grade 3 tear. Boss Paul Warne planning to try to sign him permanently at the end of the season. — Paul Davis (@paulm_davis) February 11, 2022

Grigg though faces a spell on the sidelines. He missed Rotherham’s weekend trip to Sheffield Wednesday with a hamstring injury and looks set to spend a bit of time out injured.

His eventual return to the side will give Rotherham an added boost in their race for promotion – up next for them is a game against 2nd place Wigan Athletic later this week.