Mowbray hails ‘progress’ after Blackburn Rovers leave West Brom with a point

Tony Mowbray has found the positives from Blackburn Rovers’ goalless draw v West Brom in the Championship last night.

Blackburn Rovers travelled to The Hawthorns last night, to face a West Brom side now managed by Steve Bruce.

It was Bruce’s first home game in charge of the Baggies after his appointment earlier this month, but the game would finish goalless after a fairly tired performance from both sides.

Either side could’ve knicked a goal but in the end, the points were shared, and for Rovers it means they remain in 3rd place of the Championship table.

After what was a mixed performance, Mowbray told rovers.co.uk:

“I thought we grew into the game. We forgot to play in the first half but competed very well throughout the contest.

“We were better with the ball in the second half and it was more like us, it was more threatening, we were picking the right passes.

“We had more control and pushed them back after being a bit too submissive in the first half.

“We were never hugely under threat, we were more fluent in the second half and the lads are disappointed that we didn’t win the football match in the end.”

Rovers have enjoyed a fine season so far. Very few backed them to achieve anything more than mid-table security this season but after their opening 32 fixtures, they sit in 3rd place of the table and in position to challenge for promotion.

“One or two of the lads have mentioned how we’d have been delighted to have picked up a point at West Brom a couple of years ago, so to be disappointed to not get all three, it shows where the progress is,” Mowbray continued. “Let’s put the point in the back and look to try and beat Millwall at home on Saturday.”

Levels…

Blackburn and Mowbray have gone on to a new level this season. Everything about their play and their players has been sensational and to think that Blackburn are disappointed to draw away at West Brom in the Championship really does show the progressive strides made this season.

But if promotion is to be achieved then Rovers need to step up a touch more – they host Millwall in their next Championship fixture, in what will be another physical and gruelling test for them, but a win could instil some much-needed momentum back into this side.