West Brom manager Steve Bruce says set-pieces look like his ‘best weapon at the moment’, after last night’s goalless draw v Blackburn Rovers in the Championship.

Bruce picked up his first point as West Brom manager last night.

His side welcomed high-flyers Blackburn Rovers to The Hawthorns, going into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat away at Bramall Lane last week in Bruce’s first game at the helm.

Last night’s performance was certainly an improvement. But the Baggies failed to score for a fourth consecutive game in the Championship, and Bruce recognised his side’s struggles in the final third after last night’s game.

He told wba.co.uk:

“Both teams struggled to create anything in the final third.

“I couldn’t fault the effort and the endeavour. We’ve tried to change from a back three to a back four and we’re working on certain things and new things.

“There’s lots to be pleased about in terms of the effort, but we must improve in the final third. We must find a bit of creativity from somewhere in team.”

Goals have been hard to come by all season for West Brom. They’ve scored just 34 times in their opening 31 Championship games – less than half of the amount of goals that league leaders Fulham have scored in one less game.

Karlan Grant is the Baggies’ top scorer with 10 so far in the Championship, but he alone can’t turn the tide at The Hawthorns.

Bruce though might uncover a new source of goals amongst this misfiring West Brom outfit.

“Set-pieces look like our best weapon at the moment,” he continued. “We look dangerous from them, as did Blackburn.”

Robust Baggies…

West Brom have a lot of physicality in their side, and one or two dead ball specialists two in Alex Mowatt and Adam Reach perhaps.

Utilising their strengths, as well as the robustness of names like Semi Ajayi, Matt Clarke, Kyle Bartley and Andy Carroll could be key for Bruce if he’s to get a tune out of this West Brom side before the end of the season.

Up next for them is a trip to Luton Town later this week.