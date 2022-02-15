Blackburn Rovers drew 0-0 away at West Brom in the Championship last night.

Blackburn Rovers headed to The Hawthorns in what was Steve Bruce’s first home game in charge of West Brom.

His tenure began with a defeat at Bramall Lane last week and the visit of Rovers last night was always going to be tough, with both sides having experienced a difficult run of form lately.

After last night’s draw, West Brom are now winless in four, having won just once in their last nine league outings, whilst Tony Mowbray’s side are also winless in four but remain in 3rd place of the league table.

This campaign has been an unprecedented one so far for Rovers, and the man at the centre of it all has been Ben Brereton Diaz.

His 20 league goals this season have thrust Blackburn Rovers up into promotion contention, but the Chilean was forced off injured after 70 minutes of last night’s game.

Giving an injury update to Lancs Live, Mowbray had this to say on the 22-year-old:

“One thing I do know about Ben is that he is a very robust footballer.

“I felt he looked a bit tired but grew into the game, fingers crossed he will be alright, it was just a kick and hopefully he will be available for the weekend.”

Brereton Diaz has certainly played a lot of football this season. The youngster has been jetting off to South America with Chile every other month whilst playing in a gruelling Championship campaign, and so injury scares are going to crop up.

Hopefully for Mowbray and for Rovers fans though, the injury is nothing serious.

He’s paramount to any chance Blackburn Rovers have of promotion this season and when he’s not at his best, his side seem to struggle.

Up next for Blackburn is a home game v Millwall later this week.