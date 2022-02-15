Hull City travel west this evening to take on Sheffield United at Bramall Lane, with the hope they can distance themselves further from the relegation zone.

The Tigers have so far experienced a steadily-improving season, and currently reside in 19th placed of the Championship. But after an impressive start to 2022, the Yorkshire side’s form has once again dipped, losing all three of their previous fixtures.

Last time out, Shota Arveladze’s side fell short at home to league leaders Fulham in a 1-0 loss. Fans may have expected to lose by a larger tally beforehand given the Cottagers’ recent goal-scoring form, but another loss will have been increasingly frustrating given the duo of losses prior.

Their opponents, Sheffield United, are currently ranked 8th in the Championship table, and are looking to mount a promotion push into the top six. They drew 0-0 with Huddersfield Town in their previous fixture.

Hull City team news

The Tigers will be hoping for the return of multiple first-team players. Arveladze is optimistic of a return for attacker Tom Eaves and midfielder Allahyar Sayyadmanesh. The former was expected to be sidelined for a longer period after sustaining a foot injury last Tuesday, but the issue is not as bad as first expected.

The manager told Hull Live: “Tom was injured, Allahyar was injured and Liam was a tactical decision made by myself.

“When I saw Eaves’ injury, I thought he wouldn’t walk for 10 days but he’s a tough guy. He came out and ran the last two days (in training) and did well.

“He got stood on and had quite a big hole, we’re lucky it’s not too serious. The MRI scan was fine but the bruise needs to time to heal.

“He didn’t have any pain when he was running.”

Sayyadmanesh was subject to a minor groin complaint before kick off with Fulham at the weekend, and it is believed the club didn’t want to risk aggravating it even further.

Unfortunately for Hull, shot stopper Nathan Baxter will not return for the Yorkshire derby tomorrow night. The Chelsea loanee picked up a hand injury and it is expected that Matt Ingram will continue his goalkeeper duties.

Predicted Hull XI (4-4-1-1): Ingram, Coyle, McLoughlin, Greaves, Fleming, Longman, Smallwood, Docherty, Lewis-Potter, Honeyman, Forss