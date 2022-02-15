Coventry City travel west tonight as they take on Cardiff City at the Cardiff City Stadium, with the hope of climbing back towards the play-off places.

The Sky Blues have experienced a much improved season so far, and they currently sit in 12th place – five points off sixth position with two games in hand. They are, at present, undergoing an inconsistent run of form which has seen their progression slightly halt itself, and they have taken seven points from their previous five fixtures.

Last time out, Mark Robins’ side beat a struggling Reading side 3-2 away from home. They capitalised on a 63rd minute Junior Hoilett red card, with Ian Maatsen’s goal two minutes later proving to be the decider.

Their opponents, Cardiff, have recently pulled themselves away from a relegation dogfight, winning three of their last four games. They fell short at the weekend, however, losing 2-1 to Millwall at The Den.

Coventry City team news

The Sky Blues are currently managing their latest injury woes with a few players picking up issues in last week’s draw with Blackpool. After the game, Robins revealed midfielder Josh Eccles and club captain Liam Kelly will both be sidelined for several weeks.

The former has torn a tendon in his calf, which was revealed after a scan completed before the Blackpool match. Kelly, on the other hand, is suffering from a torn hamstring, which is set to keep the defender out for another six to eight weeks.

Matt Godden is another first-team player who will remain unavailable for tonight’s game. He was hospitalised with appendicitis a few weeks ago, and will continue to undergo rest with the hope of returning to action soon.

Predicted Coventry XI (3-4-2-1): Moore, Hyam, Rose, Clarke-Salter, Kane, Hamer, Sheaf, Maatsen, O’Hare, Shipley, Gyökeres