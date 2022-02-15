QPR travel to The Den to take on Millwall in a London rivalry, as they look to further consolidate themselves in the promotion picture.

The R’s are experiencing an extremely successful season so far. They find themselves sat in 4th place and six points off the automatic spots with a game in hand over 3rd placed Blackburn Rovers. Mark Warburton’s side are currently undergoing an inconsistent run of form, picking up eight out of a possible 15 points in their last five games.

Their last match came at the weekend, as they fell short in a 1-0 loss to a struggling Barnsley side. QPR fans will feel frustrated at the result, as it should have been a comfortable victory for the away side on paper.

Their opponents, Millwall, are currently going through an inconsistent run of results themselves, and they currently sit 15th in the second tier. The Lions won last time out 2-1 over Cardiff City.

QPR team news

The Hoops are currently managing a few injuries within the squad, with some players’ availability still to be decided. Tricky winger Chris Willock missed QPR’s defeat to Barnsley at the weekend after taking a knock to the back of his knee in training. It is still uncertain whether the 24-year-old will be able to play this evening, but fans will be hoping he’s fit.

Warburton said: “We’ll see how he is. There’s a medical meeting later today (Monday) and I’ll find out where we are. I’m hopeful, but don’t know.

“A couple of others had bumps and bruises after Saturday. We’ll see how they present.”

Norwich City loanee Sam McCallum is still out of first-team action with a hamstring injury, but did play in an Under-23s fixture earlier this week which saw his side win 6-3 over Blackburn Rovers.

The likes of Andre Dozzell, Osman Kakay and Dominic Ball all took part in the fixture as well, and it will be intriguing to see whether any of the trio make the matchday squad after last week’s omissions.

Seny Dieng has returned from the African Cup of Nations after a successful time with winners Senegal. Though he faces a battle on his hands to reclaim his starting spot from David Marshall.

Predicted QPR XI (3-4-1-2): Marshall, Dickie, Dunne, Barbet, Adomah, Johansen, Field, Odubajo, Chair, Gray, Dykes