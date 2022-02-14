Bristol City sit in an underwhelming 17th place as it stands, though they are a comfortable 17 points clear of the relegation zone.

Nigel Pearson’s side have been unable to get on a consistent run of form so far this season, with his Bristol City squad often stretched by injury.

One thing Pearson deserves praise for is his successful work with the Robins’ academy graduates. Alex Scott has become a first-team regular and Antoine Semenyo is currently in the form of his career to date.

Here, we look at three Bristol City youngsters to watch out for in 2022…

Ayman Benarous

The list kicks off with a Bristol-born talent in the shape of 18-year-old midfielder Benarous, who already has eight first-team appearances to his name.

However, he isn’t a regular for Bristol City just yet, but he may well be by the end of the year. Benarous signed his a professional deal with the club earlier this month and his intelligence and technical ability could make him a seriously good player in the years to come.

Ryley Towler

19-year-old defender Towler made a good impression while on loan with Grimsby Town earlier this season before returning to Ashton Gate in January.

Able to feature at centre-back, left-back or as a left wing-back, Towler is capable on the ball and defensively sound. Left-footed centre-backs are seen as a hot commodity in modern football, and Bristol City have one progressing through their youth ranks in the form of Towler.

Duncan Idehen

Another defender, Idehen is a recent addition to Bristol City’s ranks, with the Robins recruiting him in the January transfer window.

The 19-year-old only penned a deal until the end of the season but he has already been involved in the first-team, remaining an unused substitute against Swansea City last weekend. It will be hoped that he can earn a new deal and kick on after his move to Ashton Gate.