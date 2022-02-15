Millwall host QPR this evening in an important London derby, as they look to begin climbing up the table and into the top half.

It has so far been an inconsistent season for Millwall, who have struggled to build up a decent run of form for several months now. The Lions currently sit 15th in the table, nine points behind Middlesbrough who sit in the final play-off position.

Gary Rowett’s side have been unable to string two wins together since mid-October, and have subsequently found themselves lingering around mid-table. In their previous fixture they emerged victorious with a 2-1 home win over an in-form Cardiff City side, and they will be looking to build on that tonight.

Their opponents, QPR, find themselves sat 4th in the table and six points off the automatic promotion places. They lost last time out to a struggling Barnsley side 1-0, a frustrating result in their hunt for promotion.

Millwall team news

Forward Benik Afobe is set to miss tomorrow’s London derby after leaving the pitch on Saturday with a hamstring issue. Millwall are awaiting the results of a scan which took place today, but the Englishman will certainly be rested for Tuesday’s match.

Rowett told South London Press: “We’ll know a little bit more about Benik today in terms of his injury.

“It looks like he has done something to the hamstring. Until we’ve had the scan it is quite difficult to assess and gauge.

“It just seems any chance we get for momentum is made that little bit harder by injuries but it is part of the game. We seem to have a lot of injuries to key forward players and in this division you need as many forward players as you can.

“But that is the case. It is going to be an opportunity for someone else to come in and play.”

Another Lions striker, Oli Burke, was substituted on Saturday after fears of an injury. The Scotsman had been on the end of numerous heavy challenges, but should be ready to perform tonight, whether off the bench or in the starting eleven.

Rowett continued: “I think Burkey will be fine. It was just an accumulation. He got a whack off the keeper in the first half and went down two or three times.

“You are conscious when someone like him is coming back into lots and lots of games, you don’t want to push him through 90 minutes every single game. He is pretty close to being ready for that now.

“But what he has done in the last three or four hopefully puts him in a much better position to move forward – that’s the plan.”

Mason Bennett came off the bench to score a goal which ultimately turned out to be the winner. With Afobe definitely missing from the action against QPR, he seems the most likely replacement.

As per millwallfc.co.uk, Ryan Leonard, Tom Bradshaw and Sheyi Ojo remain long-term absentees.

Predicted Millwall XI (3-4-1-2): Białkowski, Hutchinson, Cooper, Wallace, McNamara, Kieftenbeld, Mitchell, Malone, Wallace, Burke, Bennett