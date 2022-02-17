Sheffield Wednesday have a crucial battle from now till the end of the season if they are to get a play-off spot.

Wednesday were expected by many to walk the league this season. But for several reasons, this hasn’t transpired for Darren Moore’s team.

The massive overhaul of players and injury issues have certainly played their part. This has opened the door for youngsters, such as Ciaran Brennan, to gain first-team minutes.

It may be too early for these three players to break into the first team, but Moore is known for his youth player development. Here are the three players we think Wednesday players should keep their eyes on in 2022…

Bailey-Tye Cadamarteri

The son of former Everton striker, Danny Cadamarteri, is looking to step out of the shadow of his father and make a name for himself… and he is certainly doing that at the minute.

To be making national headlines at the young age of 16 is something most footballers dream of. Cadamarteri is yet to experience first-team football, but he is already a big prospect in the game.

There has been apparent interest from Premier League clubs as Cadamarteri approaches his 17th birthday. When he turns 17, he can sign a professional deal.

He has been at the Owls since he was nine years old. Wednesday will be hoping to keep him and develop him further.

Paulo Aguas

An interesting talent in the Wednesday youth setup. Aguas is making a name for himself quietly in the background of Hillsborough.

The young Brazilian is a midfielder who impressed during his time in the under 18’s, earning himself a professional contract last summer.

At only 18 years old, he has plenty of time to impress in the under 23s and take his chance in the first-team if the opportunity arises.

Jack Hall

At only 17, this young ‘keeper is having a great 2021/22 season.

At the start of October, Hall was called up to the England under 18 squad. He made his debut in a 3-0 win against Russia.

Two weeks later, when Hall turned 17, he signed a professional contract with the Owls after impressing at Under 18 and 23 levels. Hall has also been training regularly with the first team throughout the season.

In December, Hall was invited to take part in an England international goalkeeping camp.

The young shot-stopper has massive potential, and both England and Sheffield Wednesday will be keen to nurture his talent.