Sheffield United host Hull City tonight as they look to push on for the Championship play-off places.

The Blades have taken 13 points from a possible 15 in their previous five fixtures, which has resulted in them making a valiant surge for the league’s top six spaces. After an inconsistent first half of the season, Paul Heckingbottom’s side find themselves just three points behind Middlesbrough in 6th with two games in hand.

United drew 0-0 with Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield in the last league game, and will be looking to take advantage of their opponent’s poor recent form this time around.

The Tigers have lost their last three games. Fortunately for the recently-taken over side, previous results have seen them steer well clear of the relegation zone, which they previously occupied.

Sheffield United team news

Heckingbottom has discussed the possibility of midweek changes. The size of the Blades’ squad has abled the manager to effectively rotate his team around the busy schedule.

Experienced striker David McGoldrick was forced off with injury in their 2-0 win over West Brom, and is expected to miss tomorrow’s clash.

Elsewhere in the attacking department, Rhian Brewster remains sidelined for the rest of the season after picking up another hamstring injury against Peterborough United. The loss of both forward options will hurt the team’s strength as the season progresses, but the recall of youngster Daniel Jebbison from Burton Albion has helped with depth.

Predicted Sheffield XI (3-4-1-2):

Foderingham

Basham

Egan

Robinson

Bogle

Norwood

Berge

Baldock

Gibbs-White

Sharp

McBurnie

Comments

Heckingbottom told Yorkshire Live: “That’s ongoing with the medical team. This will be our third game in six days and that’s going to be the pattern of our season. We are going to need everyone, certainly.”

Premier League loanees Ben Davies and Charlie Goode were both unused substitutes against Huddersfield at the weekend, but with the team keeping a clean sheet it is unlikely either will make their debuts.