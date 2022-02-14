Fulham youngster Jonathon Page has completed a loan move away from the Cottagers, joining Merstham FC on a short-term deal.

As non-league clubs don’t have to abide by the same transfer windows as those in the top four tiers, clubs are allowed to send young talents on loan to non-league sides to give them experience of first-team football.

That’s exactly what Fulham have looked to do with young midfielder Page, who joins Merstham FC on a short-term loan deal.

As confirmed on Fulham’s official website, Page has joined the Isthmian League club on a deal until March 12th, giving him the chance to play some first-team football away from Craven Cottage.

The 20-year-old has been a regular for Fulham’s U18 and U23 sides over the course of the past few seasons and, despite injury limiting his involvement this season, has impressed for the young Cottagers.

Page has played 23 times for Fulham U23s, scoring his first goal in a 3-0 win over Reading’s youngsters earlier this season. Not only that, but he has also featured in 37 games for the U18s, chipping in with two assists from defensive midfield.

In the meantime…

While Page picks up experience out on loan, Marco Silva will be hoping he can strengthen his grip on the Championship title as the run-in nears.

As it stands, Fulham sit six points clear of 2nd placed Bournemouth at the top of the table, a hefty 11 points clear of 3rd placed Blackburn Rovers. The Cottagers have lost only four league games all season and have netted a stunning 78 – 29 ahead of second top scorers Bournemouth (49).