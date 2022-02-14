Stoke City find themselves in 13th place after 30 Championship games, though they are still in the fight for the play-off spots.

Michael O’Neill’s side are only six points away from the play-off spots.

Thankfully, Stoke City’s winter signings have got off to a decent start, with young winger D’Margio Wright-Phillips’ emergence similar to that of a new arrival as well.

With that in mind, here are three Stoke City youngsters who are worth watching out for in 2022.

Emre Tezgel

Despite being only 16, Tezgel is a name Stoke City fans will already be familiar with. The Burton-born starlet has made two first-team appearances this season and has emerged as a star player for the Potters’ U18s, netting seven goals in five U18 Premier League games this season.

The young striker has also scored six goals in as many games for England’s U17 side and has already been linked with a host of top clubs.

Connor Taylor

The 20-year-old has only one first-team appearance to his name for Stoke City, but his form while on loan with Bristol Rovers this season is a serious reason to be encouraged.

Taylor has nailed down a starting spot under Joey Barton’s management, playing 29 times across all competitions for the Gas. The centre-back could be the latest young defender to make his way into Stoke City’s first-team, following in the footsteps of Harry Souttar.

Lewis Macari

After becoming a regular for the Potters’ U18 and U23 sides, Macari has linked up with Irish side Dundalk on loan until the summer. He earned the move thanks to consistent performances at youth level, with O’Neill now keen to see how he fares at senior level.

Football runs in the Macari family too, as Lewis is the Grandson of former Celtic and Manchester United midfielder Lou Macari.