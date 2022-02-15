Cardiff City host Coventry this evening as they look to pull themselves further away from the Championship relegation zone.

Steve Morison’s side are slowly edging away from the bottom three, after months of being pulled into a relegation dogfight. Three wins from their last five seems to have removed them from the potential conversation, especially after beating 22nd placed Peterborough United 4-0 last week.

January loan signings Jordan Hugill, Uche Ikpeazu and Cody Drameh have so far shone in a blue shirt, as all three will look to cement their place in Cardiff’s starting eleven.

They will be facing a Coventry City side sat exactly halfway in 12th position, and who are experiencing an inconsistent run of recent form. The Sky Blues won 3-2 last time out against Reading, but with their games in hand they are still able to return to the play-off places.

Cardiff City team news

The Bluebirds have an injury list which has slowly grown in recent weeks. Isaac Vassell has been ruled out until the end of the season, an injury which may have seen him play his last ever game for the Welsh side.

Rubin Colwill will also be unavailable for tomorrow’s match. The midfielder accidentally kicked the ground instead of the ball last Friday in training, and after aggravating it further at the weekend he will remain sidelined. This will be a big miss for Cardiff – the 19-year-old has impressed supporters greatly in recent weeks.

Morison told Wales Online: “Rubin is out. That’s another tick in the box of learning for him.

“He is out but it creates an opportunity for someone else.

“We will take each day as it comes with him, he is still not right for today and I think he will struggle for the weekend as well.”

Club captain Sean Morrison will continue to be sidelined for the remainder of the season following his ruptured ACL sustained in the league two weeks ago.

The form of Ikpeazu, Isaak Davies and Mark Harris has also added competition for places, meaning a whole number of options should be available at the manager’s fingertips.

Predicted Cardiff City XI (5-3-2): Smithies, Drameh, Ng, Flint, McGuinness, Bagan, Doyle, Wintle, Ralls, Hugill, Davies