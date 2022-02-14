Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has given a worrying update on the status of injured midfielder Martin Payero.

Middlesbrough signed Payero in the summer from Atletico Banfield, but the 23-year-old’s career on Teesside has been plagued by injury so far this term.

Over the course of the season, the Argentine has played 12 of Boro’s 32 games, missing out mostly due to various injuries.

The latest came in the dying minutes of the 2-2 draw with Queens Park Rangers. Introduced from the bench late on, Payero went in for a full-blooded challenge with Sam Field, only to come off worse. He was stretchered off the pitch, leaving Boro with 10 men to see out the game.

Initially, it was believed it wasn’t as bad as first feared, but manager Chris Wilder has given a worrying update on the attacking midfielder.

“It’s disappointing news for Martin,” said the Boro boss.

“I don’t think that’s going to be a short-term two to four weeks for Martin.

“It’s going to be a little bit longer. He’s going to see a specialist.”

It certainly is disappointing, not only for the player, but for Middlesbrough football club and for the fans too. He is an exciting prospect and has shown glimpses of exactly what he made of.

With 16 games left of the season, Boro will be looking to mount a promotion charge and Wilder will want Payero at his disposal in the run-in.

No doubt the Teessiders boss will be quizzed on the summer signing’s fitness in weeks to come, but in the meantime they will have to soldier on without him.

The go-to midfield trio of Jonny Howson, Matt Crooks, and Marcus Tavernier will continue, whilst January arrival Riley McGree will have a chance to shine in Payero’s absence. The Australian was handed his debut in the recent 4-1 thrashing of Derby County last weekend.