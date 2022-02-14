QPR boss Mark Warburton hopes winger Chris Willock can return against Millwall after missing the loss to Barnsley through injury.

The 24-year-old missed only his second Championship of the season at the weekend, sitting out as QPR fell to a disappointing defeat at the hands of strugglers Barnsley, with Poya Asbaghi’s side securing a crucial 1-0 win.

His absence was telling as the R’s struggled to threaten a Barnsley defence that has seriously struggled this season, conceding 45 goals in 30 games so far this campaign.

Warburton provided a brief update on Willock’s injury situation, stating that he is “hopeful” the former Arsenal youngster can return after missing out through a knee injury picked up during training.

As quoted by West London Sport, here’s what Warburton had to say:

“We’ll see how he is.

“There’s a medical meeting later today (Monday) and I’ll find out where we are.

“I’m hopeful, but don’t know.”

It will be hoped that Willock can return to action on Tuesday night as Warburton looks to get QPR back on track following the weekend’s defeat.

Willock’s season so far

This campaign has been the London-born star’s most productive to date, cementing himself as one of QPR’s most important players as they bid to make a long-awaited return to the Premier League.

In 28 Championship games, Willock has managed a thoroughly impressive 17 goal contributions, finding the back of the net seven times and providing 10 assists.

Mainly featuring as an inside forward, Willock’s tricky dribbling has made him a constant nuisance for Championship defenders, either looking to cut in on his stronger right foot or powering to the byline before getting a cross in.