Peterborough United signed Callum Morton on loan from West Brom last month, as the forward looks for game time to continue his personal development.

The 22-year-old is highly rated by his parent club, who have sent him out on his third six-month loan in the past two years.

Morton has previously completed spells at Northampton Town, Lincoln City and Fleetwood Town, the latter being his latest before linking up with Posh.

In the first half of the season, the forward made 22 appearances for the Cod Army across all competitions, in which he scored seven goals and assisted a further five.

His time at Lincoln was heavily scuppered by injury, which kept him sidelined for 29 league fixtures and limited him to off-the-bench appearances.

Since moving to Posh in January, the Englishman has been utilised in a pressing forward position. He is yet to score his first goal for the Cambridgeshire side, as they look to escape the relegation zone and maintain their Championship status.

But do Peterborough have an option to buy Morton?

There does seem to be some sort of deal in place, but whether this is a -loan-to-buy option remains uncertain. Upon signing the striker, co-owner Darragh MacAnthony tweeted: “Confident if all goes well, we can sign him in the summer.”

Yep he suits a diamond as a serious presser. Also be good chance for us to assess his fitness. Confident if all goes well, we can sign him in the summer :). — Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) January 13, 2022

This suggests there is some sort of deal in principle, but both clubs will be waiting until the summer to make a decision. This probably comes with little surprise – Morton is 22 and would be quite far down in the pecking order if he was to return to West Brom this summer. His game time will be much less restricted at Posh, whether they are in the Championship or League One next season.

Manager Darren Ferguson has made no statements about a potential deal in the summer. The former Cobblers man will be cup tied for Peterborough’s fifth round FA Cup tie at home to Manchester City.

Posh supporters will be hoping Morton can find his goalscoring boots soon, as relegation looks more of a possibility with each game week passing. Ferguson’s side have failed to score in their previous three league outings, and are two points off 21st with a game in hand.