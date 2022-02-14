MK Dons’ winter target Dawson Devoy has said he decided to stay with Bohemians in January because he wants to continue his development with the best coaches in Ireland.

During the January transfer window, Devoy was linked with a move to MK Dons as they looked to replace Matt O’Riley, who made a winter move to Scottish giants Celtic.

However, the Republic of Ireland youth international ended up staying with Bohemians.

Now, the 20-year-old has opened up on his decision to turn down a move away.

As quoted by the MK Citizen, Devoy said that he wanted to stay with Bohemians to continue his development by working with the best coaches in the Republic of Ireland.

Here’s what he had to say:

“At this time, I decided to stay at Bohs.

“I’ve developed so much. There are no better coaches in the country, to stay here was the right decision for me, and I’m looking forward to the season and kicking on again.”

A future target?

With Devoy opting to stay with Bohemians for now, it awaits to be seen if MK Dons look to reignite their interest in the future as Liam Manning looks to bring some young talents to Stadium MK.

There’s no doubt that the attacking midfielder is a promising player for the future. He has already played 66 times for the club after making his way through the youth ranks, managing 10 assists in the process.

Not only that, but he has earned international recognition too, representing the Republic of Ireland at U21 level for the first time in September 2021.

Able to play as a central midfielder or attacking midfielder, Devoy boasts a wide range of passing and is a composed dribbler, so he could fit into Manning’s MK Dons system well.