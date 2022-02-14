Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has confirmed Josh Windass’ injury is not as first feared, with a return on the cards for March.

Much of the 28-year-old’s campaign so far has been spent on the sidelines, limiting him to only eight appearances for Sheffield Wednesday.

Windass then suffered a fresh blow at the start of this month, and it was feared that the playmaker would be out for the rest of the season. However, Windass confirmed on Twitter that this wouldn’t be the case.

Now, a further update has emerged from Sheffield Wednesday boss Moore.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, Moore has confirmed that Windass’ injury is not as bad as first feared, labelling the development as “wonderful news”. It is said that the former Rangers and Wigan Athletic man could be set to return to action in March as he progresses on his road to recovery.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“We thought initially that there was the potential it could be the end of his season but that is not the case at all, which is wonderful news.

“He has got a spring in his step and he is bouncing around the place.

“He knows as the days and weeks go by that he is getting closer to being back.”

A welcome boost

Windass and Sheffield Wednesday have had their fair share of injury struggles to contend with over the course of the season so far, so the news that the attacking midfielder could return in March is a much-needed boost.

The Owls find themselves firmly in the chase for a play-off spot and having Windass fit could be essential.

Windass has managed four goals and one assist in only seven League One games so far this season, so it will be hoped he can progress with his recovery smoothly.