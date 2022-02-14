Peterborough United have long been known as a club where young players can develop their game and gain first team experience, with some moving on to England’s bigger sides.

In recent times, fans have seen the likes of Dwight Gayle, Ryan Bennett and Ben White arrive in Cambridgeshire at a young age and perform to an impressive standard. In the last year, youngsters Flynn Clarke and Adler Nascimento have been sold to Norwich City and Crystal Palace respectively, after making a handful of promising first team appearances.

Young duo Harrison Burrows and Ronnie Edwards have both experienced impressive seasons so far in the Championship, with both outperforming the majority of senior players. Striker Ricky-Jade Jones also scored his first goal of the season two weeks ago, as his side beat QPR 2-0 in the FA Cup fourth round.

Posh’s academy has also been recently upgraded to Category Two status, mainly due to the investment of co-owners Jason Neale and Stewart Thompson. These improvements should see the club produce a further amount of homegrown young talent in the nearing future.

But which current Peterborough United youngsters should you be looking out for in 2022? We take a look at three emerging players to keep your eyes on.

Kwame Poku

Poku signed for Posh last summer, making the move from League Two side Colchester United for an undisclosed fee. During the first half of the season, the Ghanian international performed admirably for the Under-23’s side, which has now earned him a place in the first-team.

The attacking midfielder has been a regular starter since a 2-2 draw away to Birmingham City back in January. His quick feet and attacking skillset could render Poku the Siriki Dembélé replacement Posh certainly need.

Kai Corbett

Another attacking talent. Corbett signed for Posh in November last year from Premier League side West Ham United, where he had spent the past seven years. Throughout his youth career, the Englishman played for the likes of Barcelona, Chelsea and Arsenal, but joined Darren Ferguson’s side with the hope of first-team football.

He has made one professional start so far this season, playing up front in a 0-0 draw with relegation rivals Barnsley. He is a regular starter for the Under-23s side, and will continue his development over the next year.

Benjamin Mensah

For a youngster with little first-team action, Mensah experienced much media speculation over the month of January. The full-back was heavily linked with a move to Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, after being scouted in recent reserve fixtures.

The 19-year-old has made four appearances for Posh in the Football League Trophy, and has been hindered by multiple hamstring issues over the past year. Fans will be hoping they can see more of Mensah in the matchday squad.