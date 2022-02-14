Sheffield United midfielder Ben Osborn could make a return from injury in the coming weeks, manager Paul Heckingbottom has revealed.

Osborn, 27, has missed Sheffield United’s last six Championship games, making his last outing in the 2-0 loss to Derby County on January 15th.

Heckingbottom has struggled with injury issues in recent weeks, with attackers Rhian Brewster and David McGoldrick among those recently ruled out for spells on the sidelines. However, a positive update has now emerged on Osborn.

As quoted by The Star, Blades boss Heckingbottom stated that Osborn will “hopefully” be fit to return to action over the next few weeks.

The versatile midfielder’s return will come as a boost to Sheffield United, with the former Nottingham Forest man capable of playing out on the left-hand side as well as in a central midfield role if needs be.

Osborn’s campaign to date

Derby-born ace Osborn saw regular action under Slavisa Jokanovic’s management but hasn’t been able to make an impact under Heckingbottom just yet, much down to injury.

The midfielder’s last six Championship appearances have come off the bench, making a total of 21 league appearances so far. In the process, he has chipped in with three goals and two assists, with two of his strikes coming in the 6-2 win over Peterborough United back in September.

With a return nearing, Osborn will be hoping to break back into the starting XI once he’s back to full fitness.

He could come in on the left-hand side as a left wing-back, with George Baldock currently occupying the role.