Millwall youngster Junior Tiensia has completed a loan move to National League South side Dartford, it has been confirmed.

EFL clubs are still able to send players out on loan to non-league clubs as teams outside the top four tiers aren’t bound to the same transfer windows.

It opens the door for young talents to head out on loan to pick up first-team game time elsewhere, which is exactly what Millwall have looked to do with Tiensia.

As confirmed on the Championship club’s official website, Tiensia has completed a short-term loan move to Dartford.

The Millwall youngster links up with the National League South promotion hunters on a 28-day deal, giving him the chance to pick up some more experience of first-team football away from The Den.

The move marks the second Tiensia has headed out on loan this season, spending the first half of the campaign in the National League with Dover Athletic. With the Doves, the Millwall talent played 13 times before returning to The Den.

In the meantime…

While Tiensia picks up game time away from Millwall, Gary Rowett will be looking to get a run of form going as the Lions look at the possibility of mounting a late push for the play-off spots.

The Lions are still only nine points away from the top six with 16 games remaining, and given the unpredictable nature of the Championship, a play-off finish is still a possibility.

As it stands, Millwall occupy 15th spot, a comfortable 20 points away from the relegation zone.