Hull City manager Shota Arveladze has outlined his side’s stance on utlising the free agent market during the remainder of the season.

The recently-appointed coach has explained it would be unlikely that the club will delve into any free transfer deals as the season draws to a dramatic end. This revelation comes after a January transfer window which saw his side linked with the likes of Josh Sims, Andre Wisdom and Hal Robson-Kanu, all of whom are without permanent clubs.

Arveladze has outlined his main reasoning behind the stance, explaining that the time it would take to get a free agent to full match fitness would not be worthwhile given the season’s climax on the horizon.

He told Hull Live:

“To be honest, I’m not thinking much about it.

“I would be surprised if we see somebody on a free transfer join us in the next 10 days, if he doesn’t join us in the next 10 days then there’s no reason to take him.

“The gap grows and if the player doesn’t train well and they don’t stay fit and train to the level then it will cost them time to get fit and get ready to play.”

The Tigers experienced a relatively busy end to the transfer window, following the club’s £30million takeover by Acun Ilicali. Fans saw four new faces welcomed into the MKM Stadium, as well as loanee Ryan Longman’s deal being made permanent.

Liam Walsh, Marcus Forss and Allahyar Sayyadmanesh all arrived on loan from Swansea, Brentford and Fenerbahçe respectively, as well as defender Regan Slater making a permanent move from Sheffield United. The latter completed a successful loan spell at Hull last season, helping them win the League One title and gain promotion at the first time of asking.

The Tigers currently sit 19th in the Championship table, 12 points clear of the relegation zone. Following a worrying first half of the season, the Yorkshire side’s form picked up drastically, especially once news broke of the club’s now-confirmed takeover.

Their next match comes tomorrow night, as they travel west to take on Sheffield United at Bramall Lane. Supporters will be hoping they can improve on their recent form which has seen them lose their last three fixtures to Preston, Derby and Fulham.