Middlesbrough duo Aaron Connolly and Folarin Balogun were singled out for praise by manager Chris Wilder after their performance in the 4-1 win over Derby County.

Middlesbrough signed both Connolly and Balogun on loan from the Premier League last month, with the former arriving from Brighton and the latter from Arsenal.

The pair hadn’t started together until Saturday afternoon, when Boro took on Derby County at the Riverside. The teamsheet had many supporters scratching their heads, as top scorer Andraz Sporar and four-goal Duncan Watmore were left on the bench.

But the loanee’s helped the Teessiders to their biggest win of the season. Connolly grabbed his first goal since signing and was the standout performer of the afternoon. Balogun showed his willingness and energy right to the last minute, as he capitalised on a Derby mistake to skilfully assist Watmore for the fourth in the last minute.

Speaking after the game, manager Chris Wilder said he was ‘delighted’ with the duo, singling out their work rate, their pressing, and their threat.

“I thought the work rate of the players, especially the front two, was excellent,” said the Boro boss.

“I thought they’d gas themselves out after about 60 or 70 minutes, and Azza [Aaron Connolly] and Flo [Folarin Balogun] kept going because they got that game under their belt. I’m delighted with them two.”

Wilder has spoken out previously about needing four or five strikers at his disposal. The reason for this is because of the intense pressing he expects, it is likely that all strikers will be given opportunities to start and from the bench.

“At the top of the pitch, you have to start the press and you want them to run forward. Both were really bright and they were a constant threat all afternoon for the centre-halves.

“It was good, they got hold of the ball. Their work rate was fabulous and I wanted to bring them off at the end and I know what sort of reception they would have got.”

It now gives Wilder even more of a headache ahead of Boro’s trip to Bristol City this weekend. Balogun and Connolly give the manager a different option to what Watmore and Sporar provide, and any combination of the four can work for the North-East side.

There is also youngster Josh Coburn in contention too. The 19-year-old has three goals in just two starts so far this term, but he is yet to start a game under Wilder.