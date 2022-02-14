Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton has said players must show a “desire” to stay with the club if they want to earn new contracts at the Memorial Stadium.

The Gas are still in with a chance of breaking into the League Two play-off spots before the end of the season, despite failing to win any of their last three games after a strong run of form.

However, a late play-off push won’t be the only thing on Bristol Rovers’ agenda in the coming months, with a number of players out of contract at the end of this season.

Among those with expiring contracts are key pair Antony Evans and Sam Nicholson. The former sits at the top of Bristol Rovers’ goalscoring and assist ranks with six goals and six assists, while the latter has also managed five goals and three assists.

Amid the clamour for the pair to sign new contracts, Bristol Rovers boss Barton has opened up on what out of contract players must show before getting new deals.

As quoted by Bristol World, Barton said players must show a desire to stay before signing a new deal, regardless of their importance. Here’s what he had to say:

“There has to be a desire from the player, if the player wants to stay we can make that happen. “You could be facing decisions that players don’t want to be here because they’ve got better options that are lucrative or with more prestige.

“We have to guard against that and those players in question, everyone is aware of their qualities here so that doesn’t mean that the rest of the footballing world isn’t. If they don’t want to be here no problem, we’ll replace them.

“You might think that’s impossible but fortunately as good as those lads have been, they’re not Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe, we’ll find players who will represent the jersey and do the right things.

“We’ve got a massive football club here and if someone gets an opportunity to go elsewhere, great no problem, we’ll get someone here who flourishes in our team.”

Looking ahead…

Although the Gas’ will be focused on the remainder of the season, it awaits to be seen how the contract situation with key players like Evans and Nicholson pans out.

A return to League One football would be a big boost in Bristol Rovers’ efforts to keep top players, but they could be facing some tough goodbyes if they remain in the fourth-tier.