QPR defender Sam McCallum is set to make another appearance for the club’s Under-23 side today, as he continues his recovery from injury.

The 21-year-old is scheduled to play for between 65 and 70 minutes in this afternoon’s matchup against Blackburn Rovers U23s. He returned to game time last week versus Cardiff City U23s and was taken off after 45 minutes as a pre-planned substitution.

McCallum has been sidelined since October last year. The Norwich City loanee suffered a hamstring tear in a 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest, and his subsequent surgery has prevented him from playing for nearly four months.

The defender had experienced a similar hamstring issue before his eventual tear in the Autumn, which had kept him out for a month already.

QPR Manager Mark Warburton confirmed the plan to West London News, stating:

“He’s been out for a long time.

“You can’t just throw them back in. We’ve got to do the right thing. It takes time, plus there’s the fact that there’s people that have got the jersey right now that would need to be dislodged.

“Lee Wallace has got the shirt and Moses Odubajo has stepped in there as well. So Sam has got a fight on his hands for the shirt, which is what we want.

“Sam knows that, and he needs to get his fitness, but he’s looking in good shape.”

McCallum’s current deal marks his third loan spell since joining Norwich City in 2019.

After making a permanent move as a youngster from Coventry City to the Canaries, he was then sent back out to the former, where he helped them achieve promotion to the second tier. He also made 41 appearances for the Sky Blues last season, as they looked to consolidate their Championship status.

So far this campaign…

This time around, the Englishman has made 10 appearances across all competitions for the Rs, scoring two goals in the process in losses to Bournemouth and Bristol City. McCallum has missed his side’s previous 15 league fixtures, but it may not be long before he returns to the first team again.

QPR’s next game comes tomorrow night, as they take on Millwall in a midweek London rivalry. Supporters will be hoping their side will be able to bounce back from their weekend defeat to Barnsley and continue in their quest for promotion to the Premier League.