Doncaster Rovers youngster Bobby Faulkner has extended his loan spell at Frickley Athletic, as announced by the club’s official website.

Doncaster Rovers have let the defender stay with the non-league side for another month.

Faulkner, 17, was given the green light to head out the exit door in the January transfer window to get some experience under his belt.

He has since impressed in the Northern Premier League so far and has won Man of the Match in recent games against Liversedge and Yorkshire Amateur.

Story so far

Faulkner joined Doncaster at Under-16 level and has since progressed up through their ranks over the past couple of years.

He has already trained with the first-team and played in pre-season matches under former boss Richie Wellens last summer.

The teenager was also a key player for the Under-18s under Gary McSheffrey before he took the full-time managerial role in early December.

Donny handed him his first professional contract in November last year before allowing him to head out on loan.

Temporary home

Frickley are currently 16th in the league table and face a battle to survive this term. They are also the home to former Sheffield United, Scunthorpe United and Bristol City winger Martyn Woolford these days.

Future at Doncaster?

Doncaster are staring down the barrel of a potential relegation to League Two this season as they are currently bottom of the league alongside Crewe Alexandra.

Faulkner is a name to keep an eye on going into the next campaign, especially if they go down.