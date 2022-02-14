Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has revealed Premier League sides have shown an interest in young goalkeeper Toby Steward.

The 17-year-old recently put pen to paper on his first professional contract at Fratton Park.

Steward’s performances at youth level have earned him recognition at both club and international level. He has already been involved in Portsmouth’s first-team on a number of occasions, although he is still waiting for his competitive debut. England have brought the youngster in to train with their youth set-up too, recognising his potential to become a top ‘keeper in the future.

Now, Pompey boss Cowley has revealed Steward has attracted interest from elsewhere too.

As quoted by The News, Cowley stated Premier League sides have shown an interest in the academy talent, though insisting that he looks to keep their young stars on the down-low to avoid interest from elsewhere.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“We didn’t want to shout our talented young players from the rooftops.

“But, as soon as they get into the England set-up then it kind of alerts everybody and it makes it tough. Toby is in and around their training camps, which is really good recognition for him. It’s great that we’re able to communicate with England and we can both look at his development plans and work towards finding his potential.

“There has also been some interest in Toby from Premier League clubs, so I am led to believe.”

Portsmouth’s goalkeeping ranks

There are some solid options in between the sticks at Fratton Park, providing fans with reason to be excited for both the present and the future.

Gavin Bazunu continues to star while on loan with Portsmouth, showing why he has the potential to become a top goalkeeper in the future. Alex Bass, currently out on loan with Bradford City, is another strong option for the future, as are both Steward and January signing Oliver Webber.

It will be hoped that Portsmouth can fend off interest from top clubs in the long run as they look to help Steward continue his development.