Millwall boss Gary Rowett says he expects January signing Oli Burke to be fit for tomorrow night.

Millwall substituted the attacker off in their game against Cardiff City last time out after he took a couple of blows in the match.

Burke, 24, joined the Lions last month from fellow Championship side Sheffield United on loan.

He has since made five appearances for his new club and is waiting on his first goal.

‘I think Burkey will be fine’…

Rowett has said he expects him to be fine for the visit of QPR, as per a report by London News Online:

“I think Burkey will be fine. It was just an accumulation. He got a whack off the keeper in the first half and went down two or three times.

“You are conscious when someone like him is coming back into lots and lots of games, you don’t want to push him through 90 minutes every single game. He is pretty close to being ready for that now.”

Fellow striker Benik Afobe is set to miss the clash against Mark Warburton’s side with a hamstring injury.

Another option up top for Millwall

Burke was signed by Millwall this winter to give them another option up top. He gives them more pace and power in attacking areas and will be eager to get as much game time with the London club as possible before the end of the season.

He has been on the books of parent club Sheffield United for a couple of seasons now and has managed two goals in 36 games for the Yorkshire outfit.

Prior to his move to Bramall Lane, the Scotsman had previously played for Nottingham Forest, RB Leipzig, West Bromwich Albion, Celtic and Deportivo Alaves.

Big game

QPR make the trip to Millwall tomorrow on the back of their surprise 1-0 defeat to Barnsley last time out.

The Lions, on the other hand, have lost once in their last four matches and are 15th in the table, nine points off the play-offs.