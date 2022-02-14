West Brom boss Steve Bruce has said there are unlikely to be any free agent signings will options limited and deals for players abroad “practically impossible”.

The Baggies are struggling for numbers at the moment, with the winter departure of Robert Snodgrass and Jake Livermore’s suspension leaving Bruce’s midfield ranks especially light.

West Brom still have the chance to add free agents if they wish, but Bruce has now suggested it is unlikely any out-of-club players will be making their way to The Hawthorns.

As quoted by Birmingham Live, Bruce spoke of the difficulty of signing players from abroad.

He went on to say that, given the limited free agent options, West Brom are more likely to give “somebody else” an opportunity to impress as they look for options.

Here’s what Bruce had to say:

“If there was somebody out there who we thought…these days trying to get people in from abroad, with work permits, it’s practically impossible.

“We aren’t going to give up, but there’s not much out there which is going to improve us. Okay, you could bring a body in, but if there’s nobody out there who won’t improve us then we’ll just leave it alone and give somebody else an opportunity.”

Up next for Bruce and co…

West Brom face Blackburn Rovers on Monday night in a crucial clash at the top of the Championship.

Blackburn Rovers still hold hope of finishing in the automatic promotion spots but are in need of a win to ease their nerves after a shaky run, while West Brom need to take all three points if they want to revive their promotion hopes.

As it stands, Bruce’s side sit in 9th, four points away from the top-six. A loss would make it four defeats in a row and would be a damning blow to West Brom’s hopes of finishing in the play-offs after falling far away from the fight for a top-two finish.