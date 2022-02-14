Cardiff City forward Isaac Vassell may have played his last game for the Bluebirds following another injury setback.

The 28-year-old returned to training last week after being sidelined for over two years. He has not featured for Cardiff City since August 2019, and it seems that this difficult period is going to extend until the end of the season.

Manager Steve Morison has confirmed Vassell’s latest fitness issues will most likely render him out until the summer, and with the striker’s current contract running out at the same time, it could rule an end to his career with the Bluebirds.

The Englishman first arrived at the Cardiff City Stadium in 2019, under the experienced management of Neil Warnock.

Unfortunately for Vassell, a major setback within his first month at the club ensued, as he tore his quadricep just a few games into the 19/20 season. Over the following two years, the forward has had to undergo multiple operations, as well as rehab for other injuries.

A new blow

It looks like Vassell’s time at the Welsh side is coming to an end, with this latest news coming as a familiar issue. The former Plymouth Argyle man has made just three professional appearances since signing for the Championship side, and with only Under-23s football on his recent résumé, it remains very unlikely he will be offered a new deal by the club.

The Bluebirds’ next match comes tomorrow night, as they welcome Coventry City to the Cardiff City Stadium. Fans will be hoping they can distance themselves even further from the relegation zone, and begin to push for a mid-table finish come the end of the campaign.