Exeter City are in red-hot form in League Two right now as they prepare to face Harrogate Town at home tomorrow.

Exeter City are unbeaten in their last seven league games and have won their past three on the spin.

The Grecians have lost just once in 2022 so far and that was on New Year’s Day against Sutton United away.

They are currently sat in 4th place and are two points off the automatic promotion places.

Exeter team news

As per a report by Devon Live, Matt Taylor could make some changes for the clash against the Sulphurites. Harry Kite is ruled out with a groin injury that he picked up over the weekend against Bradford City, whilst Josh Key and Sam Stubbs may be rested.

Predicted XI

Dawson (GK)

Sweeney

Diabete

Grounds

Caprice

Dieng

Collins

Sparkes

Jay

Brown

Nombe

Tough game

Exeter are hoping that this is finally the year that they get promoted to League One after many near misses over recent times.

They have a great blend of youth and experience in their squad and would risk losing some of their key players if they fail to get out of the fourth tier this term.

Harrogate are no pushovers but haven’t been in the best of form over recent times. Simon Weaver’s side have leaked six goals in their past two matches against Crawley Town and Rochdale respectively.

The Yorkshire outfit have also won just once in their last five and have slipped down to 13th in the division.