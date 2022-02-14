Stoke City unearthed a new hero in Harry Souttar at the start of this season, but the Australian international has since been sidelined.

Souttar, 23, began the season in fine form. He made 16 Championship outings for the Potters and thoroughly impressed in all of them, with Premier League links quickly emerging.

Everton were being closely linked (Sun on Sunday, 24.10.21, pg. 65) before Souttar’s season was turned on its head – he suffered an ACL injury in November whilst on international duty, and he was quickly ruled out for the season.

So what’s the latest on Souttar’s Stoke City situation?

Soon after his injury, Souttar took to social media to confirm himself that he’d be out for the rest of the season.

Souttar underwent surgery nearly 11 weeks ago now. He’s since returned to the gym where he’s stepping up his rehabilitation and in a recent interview with The Guardian, he gave some insight into his injury status.

He explained how his brother John, who plays for Hearts, has helped him through the recovery process by providing him with advice from his own injury problems.

And Harry has revealed that the goal of playing for Australia at the World Cup later this year is helping him keep a level head, whilst also spurring him on to keep progressing with his injury status.

So it remains that Souttar won’t feature for Stoke city again in this season. But with the Qatar World Cup in the back of his mind, he may be hoping to return to full training within the pre-season, with a view to making his compeitive comeback ahead of the 2022/23 league campaign.

He’s certainly a fine player, and it’d be great to see him in action in Qatar later this year.