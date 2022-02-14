Wigan Athletic will be looking to close the gap on table toppers Rotherham United tomorrow night with a win over Crewe Alexandra.

Wigan Athletic are currently nine points behind the Millers but have three games in hand.

The Latics got back to winning ways over the weekend with a 2-1 win over Charlton Athletic thanks to goals from Will Keane and Stephen Humphrys.

They two points inside the automatic promotion places but have played four matches less than MK Dons and Sunderland below them.

Wigan team news

Wigan have been dealt a blow with attacking midfielder Thelo Aasgaard ruled out for the rest of the season.

Left-back Tom Pearce has also been sidelined for the past few games, whilst midfielder Jordan Cousins is a long-term absentee.

On a more positive note, Keane made his return to action against the Addicks last Saturday and chipped in with a goal from the penalty spot.

Predicted XI

Amos (GK)

Kerr

Whatmough

Tilt

Darikwa

Power

Naylor

McClean

Lang

Magennis

Keane

Potential banana skin?

Crewe are fighting for their lives at the bottom of League One and need to start picking up wins soon as they stare down the barrel of a potential relegation to League Two.

David Artell’s side are 23rd in the table and are now in joint 24th place with Doncaster Rovers after just five victories all season.

They have lost their last five games and haven’t won in their past six since their 2-1 win over Charlton on 12th January.

The Railwaymen have also been dealt a blow with ex-Wigan striker Mikael Mandron ruled out with a knee injury.