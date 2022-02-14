Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has said midfielder Kieran Lee will see a specialist regarding a heel injury.

The former Sheffield Wednesday man has been a mainstay in Bolton Wanderers’ starting XI for much of the season.

Lee has managed six goals and six assists in 30 games across all competitions this far, but there are now concerns regarding the midfielder after he was forced off against Oxford United due to a heel problem.

Now, as quoted by The Bolton News, Trotters boss Evatt has shed light on the former Manchester United youngster’s injury.

Evatt revealed that Lee will be seeing a specialist regarding the blow, admitting that doesn’t look “promising”. He went on to say that although it isn’t a major issue, he could be out for as much as two to three months and could miss the rest of the campaign.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Kieran will go and see a specialist about this heel spur he’s got and we will see if we can get him through to the summer or not.

“It’s not looking very promising. It’s not a major issue – it’s just something that needs shaving and sorting out, which will be a two to three month injury. So if he has that done now and he’s not able to continue, then obviously we won’t see him again until the summer.

“But we’ll refer to the specialist, see what his advice is and go from there.”

In his absence?

If Lee is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines, it would open the door for January signing Kyle Dempsey to stake a claim for a starting spot at Bolton Wanderers. It was for former Gillingham man who replaced Lee at the weekend after being initially named on the bench.

Kieran Sadlier is capable of playing in an attacking midfield role too, so he too could be looking to break into the side.

It could also prompt a change in formation if Evatt wishes too, with wingers like Oladapo Afolayan and Xavier Amaechi both on the bench alongside Sadlier at the weekend.