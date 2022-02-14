Hartlepool United will be looking to extend their impressive run of form against Tranmere Rovers tomorrow night.

Hartlepool United are unbeaten in their last five league games.

Graeme Lee’s side are currently 15th in the League Two table and are 11 points off both the play-offs and relegation zone.

They beat Crawley Town 1-0 away over the weekend thanks to Omar Bogle’s goal.

Team news

January recruit Marcus Carver has sat out of the past few games with a groin strain but he is in contention to return to the squad as he has returned to training.

Attacker Jordan Cook remains sidelined on a long-term basis but midfielder Nicky Featherstone is back after serving his three-game suspension.

Lee has hinted that he could freshen up his ranks for the visit of Micky Mellon’s side.

Predicted XI

Killip (GK)

Sterry

Byrne

Odusina

Ferguson

White

Morris

Crawford

Molyneux

Bogle

Fletcher

Tough game for Hartlepool

Tranmere are 2nd in the League Two table and have the best defensive record in the league. The Merseyside club were on the end of a shock 1-0 loss to manager-less Walsall last time out and will be desperate to get back to winning ways against the Pools.

The Whites are 11 points behind table toppers Forest Green Rovers but are still well on their way to securing a return to League One as they sit five points inside the top three.

Mellon’s men hadn’t lost on the road for six matches before their defeat to the Saddlers so are a tough nut to crack on the road.