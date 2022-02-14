Middlesbrough recorded their biggest win of the season in their recent outing, beating Derby County 4-1 on Saturday afternoon.

Middlesbrough moved from seventh to sixth in the Championship table with the victory over Derby County.

Huddersfield, Sheffield United, Luton, QPR and Nottingham Forest all dropped points, and Boro took advantage of the slip-ups.

An own goal from Lee Buchanan opened the scoring for the home team, but they were pegged back after a stunning volley from Derby’s Max Bird just before the break.

But Boro grabbed two goals in quick succession in the final minutes of the first-half. Aaron Connolly grabbed his first goal for the club since arriving on loan from Brighton last month, before Matt Crooks notched his eighth goal of the campaign.

The second-half was full of chances for Chris Wilder’s side to extend their lead, but they failed to take their chances until the 89th minute.

Folarin Balogun capitalised on a mix up in the Derby box before a brilliant bit of improvisation and skill to find Duncan Watmore, who scored with his only touch of the match after coming on as a sub one minute earlier.

Here’s three Middlesbrough players who put in an impressive display at the Riverside…

Aaron Connolly – WhoScored rating 8.1

Pressed and harried the Derby County defence all afternoon. Connolly never stopped running until he was replaced in the 88th minute to a standing ovation from the home crowd. Was rewarded for his hard work with a first goal for the club.

Isaiah Jones – WhoScored rating 8.0

Derby boss Wayne Rooney said they aimed to nullify the threat of Jones on Saturday, but failed to do so as the wing-back recorded two assists (three if you count the own goal).

He was a thorn in the side of the Rams and caused problem after problem for the relegation threatened side.

Marcus Tavernier – WhoScored rating 7.7

Similar to Connolly, Tavernier was constantly battling and running throughout the 90 minutes. Had the joint-most amount of dribbles, second-most amount of shots on target and second-most amount of key passes out of anyone on the pitch.