Middlesbrough’s Djed Spence has shone on loan at Nottingham Forest this season. and he’s become a target of several Premier League clubs.

Spence, 21, has featured 21 times for Nottingham Forest in the Championship this season. The right wing-back has scored once and assisted as many, with his performances under Steve Cooper in particular having caught the eye.

Recently though, Spence has come into headlines. After Nottingham Forest’s televised FA Cup wins over Arsenal and Leicester City, Spence has drawn the attention of Premier League suitors.

The likes of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have both been linked, but what’s the latest on Spence’s future?

The latest…

After Arsenal’s interest in Spence emerged, more reports have suggested that Spurs hold a keen interest in the Englishman.

Spurs insider Alasdair Gold revealed earlier in the month that Tottenham’s director of football Fabio Paratici was in attendance at Nottingham Forest’s 4-1 thrashing of Leicester City in the FA Cup this month, in which Spence was on the score-sheet.

And Spurs’ interest may be pricked once again with reports last week suggesting that their North London rivals, Arsenal, may not be interested in Spence after all, with Football.London claiming that Gunners boss Mikel Arteta fancies a different kind of right-back.

Middlesbrough were braced for deadline day bids for the defender, with reports having since clarified the fact that Spence signed a Boro extension before his Forest loan move – he’s contracted at the Riverside Stadium until 2024.

Boro are said to be asking for around £12million for Spence.

Forest boss Steve Cooper has urged Spence to focus on his football for now. He’s been in headlines for the past few weeks but given the fact that he’s currently on loan at Forest, it makes proceedings a little bit more complicated.

One thing seems certain though – should his fine form continue between now and the end of the season, then he’ll surely have some concrete Premier league offers in the summer.