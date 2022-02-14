Alex Neil reveals Sunderland’s stance on potential free agent additions
Sunderland boss Alex Neil has refused to rule out the possibility of dipping into the free agents market in a bid to bolster his squad at the Stadium of Light.
The Black Cats have got limited options at the heart of defence due to injuries, prompting questions regarding a potential free agent addition to help ease the load on the club’s fit defenders.
Now, Sunderland boss Neil has failed to rule out a potential dip into the free agents market.
As quoted by the Shields Gazette, Neil has said that the situation is “difficult” as out-of-club players can often take a long time to get to full fitness, but insisted that he is aware of the defensive shortages.
Here’s what he had to say on the matter:
“Listen, there’s a couple of areas where we’re short isn’t there, and we’re aware of that.
“I wouldn’t rule anything out.
“What I don’t want to do is add players to the group where we’ve got that issue where we’ve got players, they’ve just not got the minutes. That free agent market is difficult because if we dip in, it takes me a month to get that player up to speed and then you’ve got three games of the season left.”
Bidding to kick on…
Following a draw to AFC Wimbledon in his first game in charge of Sunderland, Neil will be looking to pick up his first win in charge of the Wearsiders with a statement result against fellow promotion-hopefuls MK Dons this weekend.
The sooner Sunderland can get a centre-back fit the better, but a free agent option could be worth looking at – especially if they haven’t been out of the game too long.
As it stands, the Black Cats sit in 4th place in League One, four points away from the automatic promotion spots and two ahead of 7th placed Oxford United after a run of four games without a win. The upcoming tie with MK Dons will be crucial to the club’s play-off bid, to Neil will be determined to take all three points.