Sunderland boss Alex Neil has refused to rule out the possibility of dipping into the free agents market in a bid to bolster his squad at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats have got limited options at the heart of defence due to injuries, prompting questions regarding a potential free agent addition to help ease the load on the club’s fit defenders.

Now, Sunderland boss Neil has failed to rule out a potential dip into the free agents market.

As quoted by the Shields Gazette, Neil has said that the situation is “difficult” as out-of-club players can often take a long time to get to full fitness, but insisted that he is aware of the defensive shortages.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter: