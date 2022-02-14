Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has said he “would like to keep” Blackburn Rovers loanee Hayden Carter amid his strong start to life at Fratton Park.

The 22-year-old defender has made himself a regular starter at Fratton Park since joining on loan from Blackburn Rovers.

Carter has put in some impressive performances for Danny Cowley’s Portsmouth side, helping keep two clean sheets and putting his ball-playing abilities on show.

The Blackburn Rovers youngster first impressed on loan with Burton Albion last season and put in some promising displays back at Ewood Park in the first half of the season, and now Pompey boss Cowley has moved to heap praise on the centre-back.

As quoted by Hampshire Live, Cowley admitted that he would like to keep Carter, praising him for his work rate and desire to improve as well as for his ability. Here’s what he had to say:

“I like Hayden, I think he’s a really good player.

“I don’t want to shout it too much because I would like to keep him. He’s a good player, there is no doubt. He is going to have a great career, he’s a great kid, very level-headed. We’re adding to his game, he’s humble.

“He wants to work, he wants to improve and he’s been a pleasure.”

Carter’s first-team prospects at Blackburn Rovers…

There’s no doubt Carter is a promising defender for the future, and another impressive spell on loan in League One will do no harm to his efforts to break into Tony Mowbray’s Blackburn Rovers side.

He has already tasted Championship action this season and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him become a regular at the level in the coming seasons.

For now though, the focus will be on reviving Portsmouth’s play-off bid as he looks to continue his development away from Ewood Park.

Next up for Carter and Portsmouth is a clash with strugglers Crewe Alexandra, who sit in 23rd place as it stands.