Swansea City boss Russell Martin has revealed the club are open to a possible permanent deal for loaned-in defender Cyrus Christie.

The Republic of Ireland international linked up with Swansea City in the January transfer window, heading to South Wales on loan in a bid to pick up regular game time away from parent club Fulham.

Since then, Christie has become a regular in Martin’s starting XI. He has started all eight games since his arrival, playing the full 90 minutes on five occasions.

As it stands, Christie’s deal with Fulham runs out at the end of the season and given the lack of game time he got under Marco Silva, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him moved on in the summer.

Now, Swansea City boss Martin has spoken about a potential permanent swoop.

As quoted by Wales Online, Martin revealed the club are open to striking a long-term agreement with Christie if he can continue to impress. Here’s what he had to say:

“Hopefully if he carries on we’ll be hoping to speak to him about something a bit longer.”

How has he started?

The 29-year-old has locked down the starting spot at right wing-back since his arrival, with his display against Bristol City at the weekend showing exactly why.

Christie chipped in with a goal and an assist as the Swans picked up an important 3-1 win.

If the former Derby County and Coventry City man can maintain the form shown in the early stages of his time with Swansea City, there’s no reason why the club shouldn’t be interested in pursuing a longer-term agreement in the summer transfer window.