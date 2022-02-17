Cardiff City find themselves in a much better position than they did during the first half of this season after positive results against relegation rivals Peterborough and Barnsley in the past couple of weeks.

The Bluebirds sit in 19th place, 12 points above Reading in the position below them and 14 points off the relegation zone. Since his arrival, Morison has made a considerable impact on league performances and has strengthened the team after a good January transfer window.

With the next couple of transfer windows, Cardiff will hope to rebuild their squad and slowly build momentum back up to the play-off places where their fans desire to be.

Here we look at three Cardiff City players who could be sold or loaned out at the end of this season…

Oliver Denham

The young defender is yet to make his first team debut in the Championship for City and has shown plenty of potential but could do with more experience and more game-time elsewhere. Denham was signed in 2020 from Manchester United and put in a hardworking and determined performance in the FA Cup against Liverpool. He also played against Brighton in the EFL Cup.

If the youngster is going to become a first-team regular at the Cardiff City Stadium then it may be useful to loan him out to a League One or League Two club where he can improve on physical aspects of his game.

James Collins

The Republic of Ireland international was signed by Mick McCarthy last summer on a free transfer from Luton. Overall, it has been a difficult season for Collins; first having to deal with a long ball style of football that does not suit his way of playing and now falling down the pecking order to the loan signings of Uche Ikpeazu and Jordan Hugill.

Collins has only scored three goals all season and has struggled with the style of play that Morison is trying to implement. Morison’s use of youth players into the squad may mean Collins could be out of favour and Cardiff could sell him and then use that money to bring in a striker more suitable to Morison’s system.

Sam Bowen

The Welsh midfielder has spent a large chunk of the season out with a injury but impressed with his performance against Reading earlier on in the season. However, when Bowen played against Nottingham Forest it showed how much experience he may possibly need before he can become a regular starter in the Cardiff squad.

Like Denham, a loan move to a lower league club may do him good and help to progress his attributes further than just playing with the Under 23s.