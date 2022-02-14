West Ham are ‘likely’ to make a move for Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo this summer, with a £22million price tag being reported.

A fresh report from Claret & Hugh has revealed that West Ham boss David Moyes is set to make a move for long-term target Adarabioyo.

The 24-year-old former Manchester City youngster made a name for himself with Fulham in the Premier League last season, featuring 33 times across the campaign before his side suffered relegation.

And he’s been in fine form again this season. The Englishman has made 26 Championship appearances for Fulham so far, who sit top of the table and in pole position to secure an immediate return to the top flight.

But Marco Silva could lose Adarabioyo in the summer, regardless of whether or not his side clinch promotion.

Claret & Hugh report that talks are set to get underway between West Ham and Adarabioyo’s representatives, with the same report claiming that a £22million price tag could seal the deal.

Adarabioyo is said to be a long-term target of West Ham’s, with talkSPORT’s Alex Crook revealing earlier this month that the Hammers are also looking at Fulham duo Fabio Carvalho and Antonee Robinson, as well as Adarabioyo.

Thoughts?

Fulham have a lot of talented players in their squad, and Adarabioyo is just one of them. He remains under contract at Craven Cottage until 2024 and so Fulham have a bit of bargaining power – £22million seems like a lot, but for a defender who’s yet to reach his prime years and who’s shown as much promise as Adarabioyo, a little more may be required.

For West Ham though, it would be a really shrewd move and for Adarabioyo himself, a move to a side that could offer Champions League football next season would of course be enticing.