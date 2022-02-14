Preston North End’s Alan Browne says Cameron Archer has all the attributes to be a “top striker”.

Preston North End swooped to sign the attacker from Aston Villa on loan in the January transfer window.

Archer, 20, was given the green light to leave Steven Gerrard’s side to get some experience under his belt.

He has since adapted to life in the Championship with ease and has scored three goals in five games for his new club, including two recent away winners at Hull City and Peterborough United.

‘Fantastic’….

Browne has heaped praise on his teammate, as per a report by Lancashire Live:

“The form Cam is in, as soon as he got the ball, you knew where it was going and credit to him, he has been fantastic since he has been here. He is brilliant; I think his all-round game is really good and he’s got the goals to go with it. He’s a really good, young talent and I think he’ll have a bright future in the game.

“He has got all the attributes to be a top striker; what he lacks in height he makes up for in other areas and I think he’ll just keep on improving. He seems like a good lad, with his head on it and not getting carried away.”

Story so far

Archer had a spell in the academy at local side Walsall before Aston Villa signed him in 2009. He has risen up through the ranks at Villa Park and has been a regular for their youth sides over recent years.

He has made six appearances for Villa’s first-team so far in his career and has chipped in with four goals.

The youngster also had a loan spell away at National League side Solihull Moors in the last campaign to get some game time under his belt and fired six goals in 26 matches.

What next for Preston?

Preston have their sights set on the play-offs this term and their addition of Archer last month has certainly boosted their chances.

They are currently four points off the top six with 14 games left of the campaign to play.

Next up for the Lancashire outfit is a home fixture against struggling Reading this weekend as they look to extend their impressive run of form under Ryan Lowe.